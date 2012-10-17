PARIS Oct 17 Pirates off the coast of Nigeria have kidnapped six Russians and an Estonian during an attack on their ship, Bourbon, the French shipping company operating the vessel said on Wednesday.

Another nine crew memners were safe, she added. Pirate attacks are on the rise in the oil-rich Gulf of Guinea, which is second only to the waters around Somalia for piracy.

(Reporting by Patrick Vignal; Writing by Tim Cocks)