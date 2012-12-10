* Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala seen as key reformer
* Mother Kamene Okonjo is wife of traditional ruler
By Tim Cocks
ABUJA, Dec 10 Nigerian police were searching for
the 82-year-old mother of the country's finance minister on
Monday after she was kidnapped from her home by unknown
assailants.
Nigeria is one of the worst countries in the world for
kidnapping, a business which makes millions of dollars a year
for criminal gangs.
Abductions are most common in oil producing areas,
especially Delta state in the southeast where Kamene Okonjo was
seized late on Sunday morning.
President Goodluck Jonathan hired Okonjo's daughter as
finance minister last year. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala's drive to
reform a corrupt and closed economy has made her popular with
Western powers and many Nigerians hoping for change.
But the former World Bank director has also ruffled powerful
vested interests along the way, especially fuel marketers
benefiting from a corrupt state subsidy scheme.
Speaking on local independent TV station Channels TV, Delta
state Governor Emmanuel Uduaghan said a rescue operation was
under way.
"I have directed that within 24 hours the woman should be
fished out," he said.
Okonjo is a professor and the wife of the traditional ruler
of her home town, Ogwashi-Uku.
An official in Delta State said investigations had not yet
revealed whether she was kidnapped to extract a ransom or for
political motives, but that Okonjo was involved in local
politics and that seizing her may be some kind of scare tactic.
"If they are pledging to rescue her within such a short time
frame, that probably means they know something about where she
is and how to find her," the official said.
Gangs responsible for kidnappings throughout the Niger
Delta, home to Africa's largest oil industry, are usually after
ransoms. The majority of people abducted are Nigerians, but
foreign oil and construction workers have also been targets.
Local newspapers report kidnappings almost daily and the
victims are often professionals or relatives of politicians,
although rarely anyone as high profile as Okonjo.
(Editing by Tom Pfeiffer)