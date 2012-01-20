Missing worker believed dead in Phillips 66 pipeline blast
HOUSTON, Feb 11 A worker missing since a Thursday night explosion at a Phillips 66 natural gas liquids pipeline station in Louisiana is believed dead, the company said on Saturday.
* Gangs still operate in volatile oil-rich Niger Delta
* U.S. embassy confirms kidnapping of American citizen (Adds U.S. embassy confirmation)
By Austin Ekeinde
PORT HARCOURT, Jan 20 Gunmen kidnapped an American working for Marubeni Corp in Nigeria's oil-rich Niger Delta region on Friday, killing his driver and demanding a 50 million naira ($310,300) ransom, a security source said.
The U.S. embassy confirmed that one of its citizens had been abducted.
"A foreign national was kidnapped this morning in Warri by gunmen who trailed him from Sapele," Charles Muka, spokesman for the Delta Police Command, told Reuters.
"They killed his police escort and forcefully took him away from the car. He was going to the bank when the attack occurred," he said.
A security source, who could not be named, said that the hostage was an American working for Japanese conglomerate Marubeni, but gave no further details.
"The U.S. Embassy and Consulate are aware of the kidnapping of an American citizen this morning in Warri. We continue to monitor the situation closely and assist," a spokeswoman for the U.S. embassy told Reuters.
The Niger Delta, heartland of Africa's biggest oil and gas industry, is prone to bouts of unrest and riven by militant factions. Gangs use guns and speedboats to run criminal fiefdoms that profit from kidnapping and oil theft.
Militant activity decreased after an amnesty for several commanders in 2009, but the region remains volatile. ($1 = 161.15 naira) (Additional reporting by Joe Brock in Abuja; Writing by Tim Cocks; Editing by Louise Ireland)
Feb 11 Trump-branded consumer products have suffered new blows, with U.S. retailers Sears Holdings Corp and Kmart Corp discontinuing online sales of 31 Trump Home items, while new details emerged showing sales of Ivanka Trump's brand fell in the weeks before Nordstrom Inc stopped carrying her products.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 Nordstrom's sales of Ivanka Trump's line of clothing and shoes fell by nearly one-third in the past fiscal year, with sharp drops in sales in the weeks before her father Donald Trump was elected president, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.