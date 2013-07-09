ONITSHA, Nigeria, July 9 Gunmen kidnapped a
Lebanese official from a construction company in southern
Nigeria on Tuesday, after opening fire on his convoy and
wounding three soldiers, the military and a security source
said.
The attack targeted the official from Lebanese company
Setraco, who was travelling through in Benin city, they said.
The security source said two of the three soldiers shot in the
kidnapping later died of their wounds, although military
spokesman for area Captain Roseline Managbe denied this.
(Reporting by Anamesere Igboeroteonwu; Writing and additional
reporting by Tim Cocks in Abuja; Editing by Alison Williams)