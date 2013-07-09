* Nigeria one of the world's worst countries for kidnappings
* Security source says two soldiers died of their wounds
ONITSHA, Nigeria, July 9 Gunmen have kidnapped a
Lebanese manager from a construction company in southern Nigeria
after an attack in which three soldiers were wounded, the
military and a security source said.
The man was seized from the premises of the Nigerian-owned
but Lebanese-run construction firm Setraco in Benin city on
Monday, military spokesman Captain Roseline Managbe said. She
had earlier suggested the attack had taken place on Tuesday.
The company was not immediately available for comment.
The security source said two of the three soldiers shot in
the kidnapping later died of their wounds, although Managbe
denied this. The military rarely admits significant casualties
on its own side.
"We suspect the attackers to be criminal kidnappers, not an
Islamist group," Managbe said. "Army authorities have been
deployed in order to rescue the hostage."
Nigeria is one of the worst countries in the world for
kidnappings, a lucrative criminal enterprise worth millions of
dollars a year. Abductions are most rife in the oil states of
the southeast, but sometimes happen in Lagos and the southwest
too.
Kidnappings by Islamists in the majority Muslim north are
much rarer. The Islamist militant group Ansaru seized seven
foreign Setraco construction workers in February in a remote
part of northern Bauchi state, and says it killed them all.
