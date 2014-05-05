UPDATE 3-Oil prices climb on talk that OPEC could extend supply cut
* Analysts expect rise in U.S. crude stockpiles (Updates throughout; previous SINGAPORE)
YENAGOA, Nigeria May 5 Gunmen have snatched three Dutch nationals in Nigeria's volatile Niger Delta region, where armed kidnapping rings frequently operate, authorities said on Monday.
The Dutch nationals, two men and a woman, were abducted in Bayelsa state on Sunday, police spokesman Alex Akhighe said.
The kidnapping of expatriates by armed gangs seeking ransom money has been rife in the oil-producing Delta region, although it has tailed off since a 2009 amnesty was signed with militant groups there. Foreign firms have also improved their security.
Anka Mustapha, a spokesman for Bayelsa's Joint Task Force, which comprises military and police, said the three had been returning from an inspection of a newly-built health facility in the area.
Authorities have received intelligence that the three have since been moved to a forest near the Atlantic shore, he added.
Nigeria ranks as one of the worst countries in the world for kidnapping, a multi-million dollar criminal enterprise. Abductions are most rife in the oil states, but sometimes happen in Lagos and the southwest too. (Reporting by Tife Owolabi; Writing by Tim Cocks; Editing by Gareth Jones)
YANGON/BEIJING, March 21 Nearly a decade in the making, a project to pump oil 770 km (480 miles) across Myanmar to southwest China is set for imminent start-up, with a supertanker nearing the port of Kyauk Phyu, marking the opening of a new oil trading route.
* Project was touted as region's biggest oil storage terminal