ABUJA/BERLIN, July 16 Gunmen kidnapped a German
national on Wednesday in the northeast Nigerian town of Gombi,
German broadcaster Deutsche Welle reported.
Gombi is close to an area that has been plagued by Islamist
Boko Haram insurgents for the past year.
The German foreign ministry said it knew about the case but
gave no details. Nigerian police had no comment and
officials at the German embassy in Nigeria could not immediately
be reached.
Deutsche Welle, quoting a witness, said the attackers forced
the man out of his a car at around 7 a.m., then took him away on
one of their motorbikes. He had been teaching at a technical
college, the broadcaster reported, without naming him.
The town in the northern part of Adamawa state lies in an
area which suffers periodic attacks by the militants, who are
based in the Sambisa forest 200 km (125 miles) to the north.
Adamawa, along the Cameroon border, has been under a state of
emergency since May last year.
Though it was not clear who was behind the abduction, Boko
Haram or criminal groups linked to them primarily fund their
operations from kidnapping, security officials say, targeting
local business people, politicians and sometimes Europeans.
They claimed the kidnapping of a French family in January
2013, and a French priest in November that year. Two Italian
Priest and Canadian nun were kidnapped by suspected Boko Haram
gunmen in April this year.
Nobody admitted paying any ransoms, although security
sources suspect all fetched multi-million dollar prices.
West African nations are increasingly concerned that Boko
Haram, which has killed thousands in a fight to carve out an
Islamic state in Nigeria, poses a threat to the entire region.
Boko Haram, whose name means 'Western education is sinful'
in the Hausa language, stirred an international outcry by
kidnapping more than 200 Nigerian schoolgirls in northern
Nigeria on April 14. The girls remain in captivity.
(Reporting by Tim Cocks and Michelle Martin; Writing by Tim
Cocks; Editing by Giles Elgood)