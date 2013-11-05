LAGOS Nov 5 Nigeria's Lagos state on Tuesday
said it had obtained the approval of the Securities and Exchange
Commission (SEC) to issue 87.5 billion naira ($552.05 million)
bond maturing in 2020 to fund infrastructure projects.
The debt, which will be opened with a book build, is the
second and final tranche of a 167 billion naira debt issuance
programme launched last November.
"The bond ... will contribute to the completion of on-going
infrastructure projects to enhance the provision of social
services aimed at improving the living standards of Lagosians,"
said state finance commissioner Ayo Gbeleyi in a statement.
($1 = 158.5 naira)
