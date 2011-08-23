ABUJA Aug 23 Nigeria on Tuesday recognised the Libyan rebel council as the country's legitimate representative and called on Muammar Gaddafi to quit.

"In the last 48 hours, the situation in the country has moved inexorably closer to its denouement," a Foreign Office statement said.

"The federal government is understandably anxious to prevent further loss of lives in Libya and therefore urges Muammar Gaddafi to take the part of honour and relinquish power immediately and allow the people of Libya to decide the future of their country." (Reporting by Camillus Eboh; Writing by Joe Brock; Editng by Angus MacSwan)