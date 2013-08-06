* Nigeria tightens liquidity to support naira

* Bond yields, interbank rate spike on cbank moves

* To withdraw around $6 bln from banking system - analysts

By Chijioke Ohuocha

LAGOS, Aug 6 Nigeria may need to attract back foreign inflows if moves by the central bank to hike reserve requirements on public sector deposits are to achieve their aim and boost its embattled naira currency.

The naira has lost 2 percent since May, as offshore investors pulled out of bonds and equities, initially on signals from that the U.S. Federal Reserve that it may eventually end its monetary stimulus that has supported markets.

Bond yields have risen 1.5 percentage points while the stock index, which had surged 37 percent earlier in the year, has struggled to rise much above the 38,000 point support level.

The central bank, which has spent billions of dollars of foreign reserves over the past two months on keeping the naira within its target corridor of plus or minus 3 percent around 155 to the dollar, last month hiked the cash reserve requirement (CRR) on public deposits to 50 percent, from 12 percent.

Central Bank governor Lamido Sanusi said he aimed to close a lucrative loophole that effectively enables banks to take government money at low cost and use it to buy government bonds at higher yields and make a profit.

The new policy, which comes into force on Wednesday, will soak up around 950 billion naira ($6 bln) from the banking system, analysts say. Government funds make up around 10 percent of total banking deposits.

"It may hold the naira for the very short-term (but) the only thing that can hold the naira for the long run is the return of foreign inflows," said Francis Ikenga, head of strategy at Nigeria's Fidelity Bank.

There may be little the central bank can do about something that is being driven by market sentiment in faraway cities.

Africa's top oil producer is a growing destination for foreign investors, but it remains vulnerable to capital flight. Efforts to defend the naira helped shrink foreign reserves to $46.96 billion by end-July, from $48 billion in June.

Analysts say some $1.8 billion out of $17 billion in foreign investment left Africa's second biggest economy in June alone.

TIGHTENING UP

In the short run, raising the CRR will work. The naira climbed to a 7-week high of 159.8 naira last week as banks sold dollar positions to raise cash before Wednesday.

"The tightening ... will reduce liquidity-driven demand for foreign exchange, (but) for the pressure on the naira to ease ... meaningful foreign inflows ... need to resume," said Samir Gadio, emerging market strategist at Standard Bank.

There is also growing pressure from outflows: Nigeria's booming economy now imports 80 percent of what it consumes.

"There are questions about how Nigeria will generate the foreign exchange to pay for its ever-increasing import bill," said Alan Cameron, economist at CSL Stockbrokers.

Angus Downie, head of economic research at Ecobank, suggested the government could issue more debt at higher yields to draw foreign investors back and support the naira long term.

Last August, when the regulator hiked cash reserve for all deposits to 12 percent, from 8 percent, it triggered a spike in overnight lending rates by 10 percentage points to 35 percent.

Interbank lending rates and 3-month T-bill yields have both risen by 1.5 percentage points, but are likely to rise further when the money gets removed from the system.

Sanusi's move also aimed to castigate banks for buying low-risk government debt rather than lending to the real economy. Yet an unintended consequence may be even less real lending.

"This directive will further limit ... loan growth. With higher rates, government securities will begin to look attractive ... a further disincentive for lending," an analyst at Vetiva Capital told Reuters. (Editing by Tim Cocks, Ron Askew)