LONDON Dec 21 Eni has declared force majeure on loadings from Nigeria's LNG export plant due to pipeline sabotage, a spokesman said on Monday.

The company made the declaration on December 16 because of an "act of sabotage" on the Ogoda-Brass transport line.

Nigeria LNG's export plant at Bonny Island can produce 22 million metric tonnes of liquefied gas a year and has long-term supply contracts with buyers in Italy, Spain, Turkey Portugal and France. It also sells on the spot market.

Last week Reuters reported disruptions to LNG loadings at Nigeria LNG, though even under the force majeure it could be exporting some volumes. (Reporting By Libby George; Additional reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic in Milan; Editing by David Goodman)