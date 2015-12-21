LONDON Dec 21 Eni has declared force
majeure on loadings from Nigeria's LNG export plant due to
pipeline sabotage, a spokesman said on Monday.
The company made the declaration on December 16 because of
an "act of sabotage" on the Ogoda-Brass transport line.
Nigeria LNG's export plant at Bonny Island can produce 22
million metric tonnes of liquefied gas a year and has long-term
supply contracts with buyers in Italy, Spain, Turkey Portugal
and France. It also sells on the spot market.
Last week Reuters reported disruptions to LNG loadings at
Nigeria LNG, though even under the force majeure it could be
exporting some volumes.
