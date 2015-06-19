By Chijioke Ohuocha
LAGOS, June 19 Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas
Company (NLNG) is sponsoring the construction of the first major
ship yard in Africa's biggest economy at the cost of $1.5
billion, in its attempt to turn the country into a hub for
maritime operations on the continent.
Nigeria is the world's eighth biggest crude producer and
Africa's top oil exporter but it does not have a drydock for
maintaining and repairing large crude vessels, a major drawback
for carriers sailing to the country, NLNG spokesman Tony Okonedo
told Reuters.
Only South Africa had such a facility on the continent,
Okonedo said, meaning that ships travelled a long distance for
repairs. Nigeria has two facilities that can only accommodate
small vessels, he said.
Okonedo said Samsung Heavy Industries and
Hyundai Heavy Industries have both agreed a $30
million commitment towards the construction of the facility,
which would be located in Badagry, near Nigeria's commercial
capital of Lagos.
"It could potentially be used to transport the 2.5 million
barrel a day crude business in Nigeria," Okonedo said on the
sidelines of a media briefing.
(Reporting by Ohijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Toni Reinhold)