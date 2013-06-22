ABUJA, June 22 Nigeria is being prevented from exporting liquefied natural gas (LNG) after a maritime security agency blocked and detained ships over a tax dispute, the state-LNG company (NLNG) said on Saturday.

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) on Friday stopped an LNG tanker from leaving the export terminal and prevented another from entering, NLNG said.

NIMASA also issued ship detention orders on Saturday for three LNG vessels, the state firm said. NIMASA did not immediately respond to request for comment.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation owns 49 percent of NLNG with Shell holding 25.6 percent, Total 15 percent and Eni 10.4 percent.

"The potential implications of this current action by NIMASA on NLNG operations are enormous," a statement from NLNG said.

"(It) impacts negatively on international LNG buyers, the international financial market ... its shareholders and the investment climate in Nigeria," it added.

LNG exports were delayed for two days in May by NIMASA, which says Nigeria LNG has not been paying enough tax.

NLNG says it subsequently paid NIMASA $20 million to keep exports flowing and went to court to fight against paying what it says are unlawful levies.

Nigeria ships over 250 cargoes of LNG a year, contributing around 7 percent of global supply and accounting for 4 percent of GDP in Africa's second largest economy, NLNG says.