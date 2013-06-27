ABUJA, June 27 Nigeria's liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports have been blocked for a sixth day by the maritime security agency due a dispute over shipping levies, the state LNG firm said on Thursday.

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) is stopping LNG exports because it says Nigeria LNG, which is part owned by Shell, Total and Eni , is not paying a three percent shipping levy.

Nigeria LNG says under law it is exempt from the tax and has gone to court to prevent NIMASA blocking exports.