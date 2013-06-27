* Shell, Total, Eni own stake in Nigeria LNG

* NLNG says it is exempt from shipping levies

* Nigeria accounts for 7 pct of global LNG supply

By Joe Brock

ABUJA, June 27 Nigeria's liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports have been blocked for a sixth day by the maritime security agency due to a dispute over shipping levies, the state LNG firm said on Thursday.

Nigeria ships around 330 cargoes a year, providing about 7 percent of global LNG supply and accounting for 4 percent of GDP in Africa's second largest economy, state-LNG company NLNG says.

Since June 21, the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has barred LNG cargoes from entering or leaving the loading bay because it says NLNG is not paying a levy of three percent on product value.

"If they want us to pay a levy it needs to be passed into law by government. We abide by the law," Nigeria LNG spokesman Kudo Eresia-Eke said.

"Under the Nigeria LNG act we are exempt from shipping levies," Eresia-Eke said, adding he did not know when exports would resume or how many cargoes had been delayed.

NIMASA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The security agency blocked exports on May 3 before NLNG agreed to pay it $20 million to resume flows while it went to court to dispute the blockade, NLNG said.

NLNG says a court order was issued on June 18 preventing NIMASA from blockading the port until a resolution was found.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation owns 49 percent of NLNG with Shell holding 25.6 percent, Total 15 percent and Eni 10.4 percent.

Buyers of Nigeria's LNG include Spain's Repsol, Italy's Enel, Britain's BG Group France's GDF Suez and Portugal's Galp.