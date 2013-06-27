* Shell, Total, Eni own stake in Nigeria LNG
* NLNG says it is exempt from shipping levies
* Nigeria accounts for 7 pct of global LNG supply
By Joe Brock
ABUJA, June 27 Nigeria's liquefied natural gas
(LNG) exports have been blocked for a sixth day by the maritime
security agency due to a dispute over shipping levies, the state
LNG firm said on Thursday.
Nigeria ships around 330 cargoes a year, providing about 7
percent of global LNG supply and accounting for 4 percent of GDP
in Africa's second largest economy, state-LNG company NLNG says.
Since June 21, the Nigerian Maritime Administration and
Safety Agency (NIMASA) has barred LNG cargoes from entering or
leaving the loading bay because it says NLNG is not paying a
levy of three percent on product value.
"If they want us to pay a levy it needs to be passed into
law by government. We abide by the law," Nigeria LNG spokesman
Kudo Eresia-Eke said.
"Under the Nigeria LNG act we are exempt from shipping
levies," Eresia-Eke said, adding he did not know when exports
would resume or how many cargoes had been delayed.
NIMASA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The security agency blocked exports on May 3 before NLNG
agreed to pay it $20 million to resume flows while it went to
court to dispute the blockade, NLNG said.
NLNG says a court order was issued on June 18 preventing
NIMASA from blockading the port until a resolution was found.
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation owns 49 percent
of NLNG with Shell holding 25.6 percent, Total
15 percent and Eni 10.4 percent.
Buyers of Nigeria's LNG include Spain's Repsol,
Italy's Enel, Britain's BG Group France's GDF
Suez and Portugal's Galp.