* Blockade costing $22 mln a day, quarter of Nigeria budget
* Maritime security agency says NLNG owes $158 mln levies
By Tim Cocks and Oleg Vukmanovic
LAGOS/LONDON, July 5 Nigeria's liquefied natural
gas company (NLNG) is expecting a ruling on Friday on a tax
dispute with the maritime security agency, whose blockade of its
ships has cost $22 million a day for the past two weeks,
according to an economist's estimate.
Since June 21, the Nigerian Maritime Administration and
Safety Agency (NIMASA) has barred LNG cargoes from entering or
leaving the loading bay because it says NLNG is not paying a 3
percent levy, from which the NLNG argues it is exempt.
They were in court on Friday to try to resolve the dispute,
both over the lawfulness of the blockade and the levies.
"There is a court session today, we are hoping they will
rule one way or another," NLNG spokesman Kudo Ereia-Eke said by
telephone.
"By the end of the sitting today, we should be able to know
the court's position: whether they ask NIMASA to lift the
blockade, and we hope also on the levies themselves."
Nigeria's state oil firm owns 49 percent of NLNG with Shell
holding 25.6 percent, Total 15 percent and
Eni 10.4 percent.
LNG accounted for 9 percent of Nigeria's exports in 2012,
said economist Bismarck Rewane, CEO of Lagos-based consultancy
Financial Derivatives, or roughly $8.1 billion a year, a quarter
of Nigeria's federal fiscal budget for 2013.
"That's about $155 million a week, of which 51 percent
belongs to the Nigerian government," he said. "That is a lot of
money to the Finance Ministry."
NLNG declared force majeure on gas exports on June 28
because of the blockade.
Ereia-Eke declined to give figures for NLNG losses, and
Finance Ministry officials were not immediately available.
NIMASA spokesman Isichei Osamgbi said the agency was seeking
cumulative levies of $158 million.
"Our business is not to cause any crisis to the gas sector.
We just insist on our dues. Why shouldn't they pay the levies
that are applicable to anybody?" he said.
NLNG argues that the act that established it makes it
exempt, but Osamgbi said the exemptions expired after the first
year of profit, following a 5-year holiday.
A shipping source said NIMASA already charges LNG tankers
$600,000 per berth to load at the NLNG bay, four times higher
than the average among the highest fees of any LNG port.
NLNG says a court order was issued on June 18 preventing
NIMASA from blockading the port until a resolution was found,
but the maritime agency denies that.
Buyers of Nigeria's LNG include Spain's Repsol,
Italy's Enel, Britain's BG Group France's GDF
Suez and Portugal's Galp.
"Customers of NLNG in Europe and Asia are starting to go
into panic mode," a trading source told Reuters.