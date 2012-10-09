(Corrects to say Shell venture declares force majeure on its Nigeria gas supplies, not on LNG)

LONDON Oct 5 Royal Dutch Shell's Nigerian joint venture Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria (SPDC) on Friday declared force majeure on its gas supply after an attempt to steal crude oil from a pipeline led to a fire, the company said in statement.

SPDC supplies natural gas to Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) for exports overseas as well as to domestic power plants. (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; editing by Henning Gloystein and James Jukwey)