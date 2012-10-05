LONDON Oct 5 Nigeria liquefied natural gas
(LNG) on Friday declared a force majeure on plant output after
an attempt to steal crude oil from a pipeline led to a fire,
Shell said.
"An attempt was made to steal crude oil from the Bomu-Bonny
trunk line and offload it onto a waiting ship that led to a fire
on the line and on the ship on Sunday," a Shell spokesman said.
The force majeure, which covers the company should delivery
not occur due to circumstances beyond its control, took effect
as of Oct. 4, he said.
Shell, which has a 25.6 percent stake in Nigeria LNG, on
Sunday shut its 28-inch Bomu-Bonny trunk line after oil thieves
caused a fire, it said.
Africa's top oil producer, which is ranked seventh in the
world for LNG exports, loads tankers from its Bonny Island
liquefaction plant in the Niger Delta for export to Europe, Asia
and the United States.
The other stakeholders in Nigeria LNG are state-run energy
firm NNPC with 49 percent, Total (15 percent) and Eni
(10.4 percent).