Britain urges Kenya to restore order after rancher killed
NAIROBI Britain on Monday urged Kenya to restore law and order in the north of the country after a British rancher was shot dead there.
LAGOS Feb 20 Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas Company has appointed French Bank BNP Paribas and GT Bank as financial advisers to raise around $1.6 billion to acquire six LNG carrier ships, a banking source close to the deal said on Wednesday.
The company, which is majority owned jointly by the state oil company NNPC and Royal Dutch Shell, told Reuters a year ago it had contacted global banks to appoint advisers in other to explore the best option to raise funds.
The banking source said the loan was being structured as a medium to long term financing and that final tenor and pricing will be based on demand with financial close expected by the end of March 2013.
NAIROBI Britain on Monday urged Kenya to restore law and order in the north of the country after a British rancher was shot dead there.
KADUNA, Nigeria Two days before Nigeria shuts down Abuja's airport for repairs to its dilapidated runway, workers still need to fit electrics, seating and toilets to a new terminal at Kaduna, which will handle the capital's air traffic but lacks capacity.
NAIROBI A British man was shot dead in northern Kenya on Sunday at a private ranch in the Laikipia area, two of the man's neighbours said, and a legislator warned that local politicians were stoking violence as elections approach.