* Largest African LNG terminal blocked for 2 days
* Nigeria accounts for 7 pct of global LNG supply
ABUJA May 6 Nigeria's Liquefied Natural Gas
(LNG) exports have been delayed after a security agency blocked
ships from accessing the Bonny terminal from May 3 to May 5, the
state-LNG firm said on Monday.
The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency
(NIMASA) stopped the ships from entering or leaving the 22
million tonnes-a-year terminal because it said Nigeria LNG was
not paying its freight levies.
"Nigeria LNG is a law-abiding corporate citizen and pays all
its lawful dues and taxes ... NLNG's position had been that it
was exempted from the levies," Nigeria LNG said in a statement.
Access was denied from 1600 GMT on Friday until an
unspecified time on Sunday, said Nigeria LNG.
One ship loaded with LNG was prevented from exiting the
terminal during the blockade and two ships for loading could not
enter, an LNG industry source told Reuters.
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation owns 49 percent
of Nigeria LNG with Shell holding 25.6 percent, Total
15 percent and Eni 10.4 percent.
Nigeria ships over 250 cargoes of LNG a year, contributing
around 7 percent of global supply and accounting for 4 percent
of GDP in Africa's second largest economy, according to NLNG.
Buyers of Nigeria's LNG include Spain's Repsol,
Italy's Enel, Britain's BG Group France's GDF
Suez and Portugal's Galp.
Nigeria LNG lifted a force majeure - a clause freeing the
company from supply obligations due to circumstances outside its
control - on exports two weeks ago, initially imposed because of
a ruptured pipeline to a Shell gas field.