ABUJA May 17 Nigeria LNG has declared force majeure on liquefied natural gas exports from its 22 million tonnes-a-year terminal after a leak at a Royal Dutch Shell facility, the Nigerian company said on Friday.

Shell declared force majeure on gas supplies to the export terminal on Wednesday, blaming a leak along the Eastern Gas Gathering System near Awoba in Rivers State. Around 1.5 billion standard cubic feet of gas per day is impacted, it said.

The move comes barely a month after force majeure on supplies to the plant was lifted on April 18, and at a time when Shell is reporting rising cases of sabotage and oil theft.