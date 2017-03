LAGOS, July 12 Nigeria's maritime security agency has agreed to lift a three-week blockade on Nigeria's liquefied natural gas ships, which has so far cost $475 million in lost revenue, after the company agreed to pay a levy "under protest", Nigeria LNG said.

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) had been blocking LNG ships from leaving the Bonny terminal because of a dispute over unpaid levies, which NLNG argued it was exempt from paying. They settled on a payment of $140 million.