ABUJA, July 26 Nigeria's liquefied natural gas (NLNG) company has lifted a force majeure on gas exports, after the maritime security agency ended a blockade on its ships over a tax dispute, the company said on Friday.

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) began lifting a three-week blockade on NLNG ships two weeks ago, after the company agreed "under protest" to pay $140 million back taxes NIMASA said it was owed.

The cost of the blockade in lost LNG exports was $475 million, said NLNG, which is 49 percent owned by Nigeria's state oil firm, 25.6 percent by Shell, 15 percent by Total and 10.4 percent by Eni.

"Nigeria LNG today lifted the force majeure declaration made to its buyers and gas suppliers, after it lost all its product export capability due to the blockade of access to its terminal by NIMASA," spokesman for NLNG Kudo Eresia-Eke said in a statement.

"As at today, the 6-Train NLNG Bonny complex finally reached its normal operating capacity such that export operations can be ... fully normalised."

As well as clearing the back levies, NLNG also said it would in future pay the 3 percent levies demanded of it, but has all along disputed that the levies are owed and vowed to continue fighting NIMASA in court.

A court had ruled twice that the maritime agency should end the blockade, but the ruling went ignored.

Buyers of Nigeria's LNG include Spain's Repsol, Italy's Enel, Britain's BG Group France's GDF Suez and Portugal's Galp.