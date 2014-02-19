BRIEF-E.ON SE: Bookrunner says books are covered, pricing guidance to follow
* E.ON SE: Bookrunner says books are covered, pricing guidance to follow Further company coverage:
LONDON Feb 19 Portugal's Galp Energia has issued a tender to sell up to 30 liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes from Nigeria over a five-year period, with the first cargoes loading in October 2015, traders said.
The tender, which was issued this week, closes in March, and stipulates a minimum bid price of 10.5 percent of Brent crude oil prices, traders with knowledge of the details said.
That works out to a floor price of $11.50 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), compared with global spot LNG prices currently trading at $20.50/mmBtu.
According to the tender document, Galp is offering to sell 4-6 cargoes per year from Nigeria's Bonny Island liquefaction plant, where it owns export capacity, traders said.
Galp is offering to sell the cargoes at the port, or potentially to deliver the volumes to the customer, in which case its cutoff minimum price would likely be higher. (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic, editing by David Evans)
LONDON, March 16 ING said on Thursday it was no longer a primary dealer for Slovenian government bonds, while the Dutch finance ministry said Nordea had become a dealer in its debt after several banks quit making markets in its treasury bills last year.
* Renault drops as CEO targeted in diesel probe (Adds closing prices)