(Makes clear statement was on Tuesday, not Monday)

LAGOS Feb 23 Scheduled maintenance work is being conducted at one of Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas Company's (NLNG) six trains and will last until the first week of April, the company said on Tuesday.

"It started on January 25 and will run for 70 days and there are no production challenges," said NLNG spokeswoman Anne-Marie Palmer-Ikuku.

NLNG is owned by Nigeria's state-oil company NNPC, Royal Dutch Shell, French oil company Total and Italy's Eni. (Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram; editing by David Clarke)