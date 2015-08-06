ABUJA Aug 6 Shell declared force majeure on gas supplies to Nigeria's LNG export terminal on Bonny Island in Rivers State due to a pipeline leak, a spokesman for the company said on Thursday.

"Shell declared force majeure on gas supplies from SPDC to NLNG (Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas Co), effective August 4," spokesman Precious Okolobo said, adding that the company was still investigating the cause of the leak.

SPDC is Shell's Nigerian joint venture with state oil company Nigerian National Petroleum Corp.