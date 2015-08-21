ABUJA Aug 21 Shell said on Friday that its Nigerian joint venture lifted its force majeure on natural gas supplies to the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas Co (NLNG) after repairing a pipeline.

The force majeure was put in place on Aug. 4 after the company discovered a leak on the Eastern Gas Gathering System (EGGS-1).

"The leak was caused by a crude theft connection, apparently installed by people who thought the line was transporting crude oil," a spokesman for Shell said in an emailed statement. (Reporting By Julia Payne, editing by William Hardy)