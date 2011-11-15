* Amounts to an additional 92,000 bpd
* Extra cargoes partly offset by Qua disruptions
* Highest loading programme since September
By Emma Farge
LONDON, Nov 15 Three extra tankers of
Nigeria's Bonny light crude oil stream are due to load in
December, traders said on Tuesday, adding nearly 3 million
barrels to the loading programme.
The three extra cargoes of 950,000 barrels each are expected
to load Dec. 8-9, 15-16 and 25-26, although traders said that
they are waiting for final confirmation of dates.
The volumes amount to around 92,000 barrels per day and were
allocated to Nigerian energy group Oando, trading house Vitol
and Nigerian oil group Sahara, traders said.
"These are injection cargoes. They were probably there all
along, just not put in the original programme," said a west
African oil trader.
The revisions to the December programme left planned
Nigerian supplies at 1.99 million barrels per day (bpd) and the
highest forecast level since September, Reuters data showed.
The original loading programme forecast exports of 1.9
million bpd.
Monthly oil loading programmes are often subject to change
since they are based on production forecasts. Bonny supplies
have been variable in the past few months due to supply
disruptions, prompting operator Royal Dutch Shell to
declare force majeure in August.
The extra supplies were offset by lower expected volumes of
the other main Nigerian grade Qua Iboe.
A tanker of the Qua Iboe grade has been dropped from the
programme and at least one other cargo has been delayed, traders
said on Monday.
Operator Exxon Mobil declined to comment.
Nigeria is Africa's top oil exporter and its high quality
light, sweet crude oil is exported to Asia, Europe and the
United States.
(Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Anthony Barker)