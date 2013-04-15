BRIEF-Outgoing Capita CEO says strategy to remain intact, dividend not under threat
* Outgoing Capita CEO Andy Parker says strategy will remain intact, strategy decided by board not by CEO
(In April 12 story, removes RIC in first paragraph, corrects description of Dangote Group, removes extraneous seventh and eighth paragraphs)
By Michelle Meineke and Chijioke Ohuocha
LONDON/LAGOS, April 12 (RLPC) - Dangote Group, West Africa's largest conglomerate, has begun talks to raise a debut syndicated loan for $3.5 billion to fund fertiliser and oil refinery projects, two sources with knowledge of the situation said.
The seven-year loan for Nigeria's biggest cement producer is split equally between Nigerian and international lenders via lead banks Guaranty Trust Bank, Standard Bank and Standard Chartered, the sources said.
No one at Dangote was immediately available to comment.
International lenders are weighing up the risk associated with a relatively long-term jumbo loan for a debut Nigerian borrower.
Dangote's position as a leading company in one of Africa's more economically stable countries is expected to appeal to deal-hungry emerging market lenders who faced a shortage of such sizeable loans in 2012.
"If any international banks want to make a new play for Africa then this is the deal to join," one of the sources said. (Editing by Tom Pfeiffer and Greg Mahlich)
* Outgoing Capita CEO Andy Parker says strategy will remain intact, strategy decided by board not by CEO
LONDON, March 1 Britain has sidelined the minister responsible for financial services from addressing the impact on the sector of leaving the EU, a shakeup that a senior bank executive called a "vote of no confidence" in the industry's main government contact.
DUBAI, March 2 Most stock markets in the Gulf edged up early on Thursday because of a strong tone in global bourses, but Dubai's index was dragged down by two major stocks going ex-dividend.