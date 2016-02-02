CAPE TOWN Feb 2 Africa's largest economy and top crude oil producer, Nigeria, has asked the African Development Bank for a $1 billion budget support loan, the AFDB said in a statement on Tuesday.

The bank said it was considering the loan and that an appraisal mission would visit soon to work with authorities as economic challenges mount in Nigeria after a drop in crude oil prices hit growth. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; editing by Ralph Boulton)