ABUJA, April 4 China has offered Nigeria a $4.5
billion loan for agricultural machinery and infrastructure, a
Nigerian state governor said on Tuesday.
Abdulaziz Yari, governor of Zamfara state, told reporters
the loan had a 20-year repayment period at an interest rate of 1
percent. He chairs the forum of Nigeria's state governors.
"China is giving us a credit line of $4.5 billion for the
procurement of strategic machinery for rural development and
agriculture," he said. He added that the agriculture minister
would present the offer to cabinet colleagues on Wednesday and
it would be considered by lawmakers for final approval.
(Reporting by Felix Onuah; Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram;
editing by John Stonestreet)