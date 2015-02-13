LAGOS Feb 13 Nigeria's central bank intervened in a special forex sale on Friday to boost liquidity on the interbank market and strengthen the naira, a dealer at a major bank told Reuters.

Two large sales were done at 198.50 naira to the dollar, totalling $40.8 million, Thomson Reuters data showed.

Trading on Nigeria's foreign exchange market was delayed until after 10 a.m. (0900 GMT) on Friday to allow dealers to submit demand for dollars to the central bank. (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa and Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Larry King)