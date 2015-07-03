* Central bank says won't take desperate measures on naira
By Camillus Eboh
ABUJA, July 3 Nigeria's central bank is no mood
to devalue the naira given the risks to inflation from a weaker
currency, its spokesman said on Friday, potentially delaying
investment flows into Africa's biggest economy.
The central bank (CBN) said in a statement it believed the
22 percent depreciation in the naira after it scrapped the
official foreign exchange window "is optimal at this time" and
the bank would not be pressured into "desperate measures".
International investors, who think a naira devaluation is
long overdue, are holding back from buying Nigerian assets,
raising risks of a deeper financing crisis for Africa's top oil
producer and most populous country.
"The CBN believes that the 48 percent decline in oil prices
may not be transitory and made bold policy changes including
closure of the subsidised official FX window, which resulted in
a 22 percent depreciation in the naira," bank spokesman Ibrahim
Muazu said.
"We believe that this adjustment is optimal at this time."
The central bank scrapped its bi-weekly currency auction in
February and pegged the naira near to where it was
trading on the interbank market at the time, curbing
speculation.
The naira fell steeply on the parallel market after the
bank, seeking to conserve its dollar reserves, last week banned
importers from sourcing hard currency from the interbank market
to buy a wide range of goods.
The naira hit a record weak point of 230 to the dollar on
Wednesday while the bank rate was 196.95. Investors have
questioned how long the central bank can hold the peg, which it
has tweaked slightly four times since February.
CREDIBILITY AT STAKE
"The credibility of the interbank market has been lost at
this point," said Alan Cameron, economist at Exotix.
"The more volumes move to the black market, the harder it
will become for the CBN to re-establish the credibility of any
official rate. The window for a more modest devaluation is now
closing, in our view," he said.
Stocks, bonds and the currency have been on the ropes since
the price of oil plunged last year.
Devaluation worries "will delay any recovery in investment
flows ... complicate the financing of Nigeria's fiscal deficit,
and potentially delays any economic recovery," said Razia Khan,
chief economist for Africa at Standard Chartered Bank.
Muazu said the central bank's job was to ensure policy
stability: "The CBN does not panic and will not take desperate
measures to satisfy a few misguided interests in the market."
