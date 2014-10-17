BRIEF-Pace Holdings says TPG's Peterson and 2 others will join the board after Playa deal closing
* says TPG Partner's Karl Peterson has been appointed to board, along with Paul Hackwell, and Tom Klein Source text for Eikon:
LAGOS Oct 17 Nigeria priced its 3-year government bond at 12.14 percent at its latest auction on Wednesday, up 102 basis points from the previous sale, to attract foreign investors unnerved by falling oil prices and a weaker naira currency.
The Debt Management Office said on Friday that yields on its longer-term 10-year and 20-year government bonds were priced for sale at more than 30 basis points higher than at its last debt auction in September. (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Writing by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Alison Williams)
* says TPG Partner's Karl Peterson has been appointed to board, along with Paul Hackwell, and Tom Klein Source text for Eikon:
March 13 A likely rate hike in the United States has pushed up the U.S. Treasury yields over the past three weeks, closing up the gap between the Asian countries' yields.
* Singapore exchange ltd - raises pro-rata renounceable rights issue cap to 100% of share capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: