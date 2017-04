LAGOS Feb 12 Electronic trading in Nigeria's naira was halted for an hour on Thursday, triggering circuit breakers for the second time after the currency fell to a new low against the dollar, dealers said.

Dealers said the central bank had asked commercial lenders to submit their demand levels for the U.S. currency, in order to assess the demand for the greenback.

(Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Writing by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by James Macharia)