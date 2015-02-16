LAGOS Feb 16 Nigeria's central bank on Monday asked commercial lenders once again to submit demand levels for dollars for it to intervene, dealers said, citing that two-way trading on the interbank market will depend on the level of liquidity.

The central bank said it will sell dollars to the interbank at 198 naira, dealers said. But lenders are not allowed to resell central bank dollars among themselves to curb speculation.

