By Chijioke Ohuocha
LAGOS, Feb 16 Nigeria's central bank intervened
to defend the beleaguered naira on Monday by selling
dollars below its official band for the second time, a sign the
bank could weaken the currency to save its dwindling foreign
reserves.
The naira crashed through a psychologically important level
of 200 to the dollar last week in a rout triggered by weak oil
prices and escalating tension over the postponement of a
presidential election Africa's biggest economy, prompting the
central bank to step up intervention.
The bank sold dollars in a special auction on Monday at 198
naira to the U.S. currency, similar levels to Friday's sale, and
once again banned banks from reselling dollars bought at the
currency auction to other banks.
"The special FX auctions are not sustainable in the current
setting ... until and unless oil prices rise significantly,
there is little the authorities can do to prevent the naira from
weakening," Angus Downie, head of research at Ecobank.
Both the Monday and Friday trades by the bank were outside a
target band of 160-176 to the dollar it set in November when it
devalued the currency by 8 percent to save its foreign reserves.
The devaluation failed to ease pressure on the naira in an
economy reliant on oil for more than 90 percent of its dollar
inflows.
The central bank has reiterated it would not devalue the
currency but would stabilise the naira and has burned through
$1.1 billion over the past nine days to prop up the currency.
Ibrahim Muazu, central bank spokesman told Reuters on Friday
the central bank was not planning to devalue the naira again and
would continue its special intervention.
Before Monday's intervention, data showed foreign reserves
at $33.04 billion, down 4 percent from a month ago.
The naira Non-Deliverable Forwards - currency
derivatives traded offshore - pointed to the local currency
being priced at 268-275 to the greenback in a year's time.
Despite central bank's intervention, interbank liquidity has
remained thin, undermining Nigeria's credibility as a smoothly
functioning capital market, which could trigger its ejection
from a JP Morgan emerging market bond index.
"These restrictions may only be lifted once the foreign
exchange demand and supply dynamics reaches a point where the
CBN is able to supply the market with sufficient foreign
exchange," said Cobus de Hart of NKC Independent Economists in
South Africa, referring to the ban on dollar resales.
"This could require a substantial official devaluation."
