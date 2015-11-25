LAGOS Nov 25 Nigeria's naira was quoted at 242 to the dollar on the unofficial market on Wednesday, down 0.8 percent from 240 the previous day after the central bank cut interest rates, one trader said.

The currency, which is pegged at a rate of 197 naira to the greenback on the official interbank market, traded at 235 on the unofficial market on Monday. (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Writing by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Ulf Laessing and Louise Ireland)