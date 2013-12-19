* Naira firms as central bank sells dollars in wake of Fed
taper
* Nigeria bond yields mixed as U.S. start tapering
* Stocks up almost 1 pct on Thursday
By Chijioke Ohuocha
LAGOS, Dec 19 Nigeria's central bank intervened
to support the naira currency on Thursday, lifting it against
the dollar despite the U.S. central bank's move to reduce the
stimulus that has flooded emerging markets with cash.
The naira, which lost 0.53 percent on Thursday
morning, firmed against the U.S. dollar to close at 158.55 on
central bank's intervention. The local unit had ended at a
two-month closing low of 159.95 on Wednesday.
Dealers say the central bank sold an undisclosed amount of
dollars to some lenders on Thursday to support the naira after
it weakened to 160.85 naira, its weakest since mid-October.
Yields on Nigerian government bonds were mixed as investors
digested the Fed news.
The 10-year benchmark bond, which is listed in
the JP Morgan emerging market government bond index (GBI-EM),
closed flat at 13.03 percent, after yields had initially risen
20 basis point in mid-trade to 13.23 percent.
The 5-year bond saw its yield rise marginally to
13.1 percent on Thursday, from Wednesday's close of 12.82
percent.
"There was a bit of sell-off in the morning (but) markets
stabilised with bids coming back," one dealer said.
The U.S. Federal Reserve said late on Wednesday that it
would trim the pace of its monthly asset buying by $10 billion
to $75 billion, saying the U.S. economy was finally strong
enough for it to start tapering.
Stocks shrugged off the tapering news to gain 1 percent,
lifted by the banking and consumer goods sectors. Africa's
second biggest index has gained 40 percent since
this year.
"Markets should be relieved now that an element of
uncertainty around tapering has been removed. I think the
Nigerian market will shift its focus to domestic issues
including the direction of monetary policy next year ... and
general macro-stability in the run up to elections," said Alan
Cameron, economist at CSL Stockbrokers.
Domestic fund managers have been selling riskier assets and
moving money into short-term debt due to uncertainty over
government spending ahead of elections in 2015 and the future
leadership at the central bank next year.
(Additional reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Tim Cocks
and Hugh Lawson)