(Adds comment from traders, bonds, detail)
By Chijioke Ohuocha
LAGOS, June 30 Nigeria's central bank inched its
exchange rate peg lower on Tuesday while domestic investors
worried about a slide in the naira pushing inflation higher
switched out of bonds into short-dated paper, traders said.
The naira slid to 228 to the dollar on the parallel market
on Tuesday, down 0.88 percent from the previous day, while the
yield on the 2024 bond in the JP Morgan Government Bond Index
(GBI-EM) rose 40 basis point to 14.74 percent.
The central bank moved its naira peg to 196.95 against the
dollar on Tuesday from 196.90 naira it set last week, the fourth
time it has tweaked the peg since it was introduced in February.
Traders said the move may indicate that the bank is
beginning to think about how to loosen its currency regime.
"There is no change to FX policy, therefore the locals are
getting a bit nervous thinking that offshore investors will not
be coming back any time soon," said Kevin Daly, portfolio
manager at Aberdeen asset management.
"Effectively, the bond market is starting to price in a much
wider move on the currency," he said.
Traders said on Monday the negative outlook for inflation
, which is hovering around the central bank's upper
limit of 9 percent, was one reason why local investors were
selling bonds.
The most liquid 5-year bond yield rose to 14.95
percent, up from 14.71 percent the day before the bank unveiled
the currency rules last week, but below 15.5 percent on the eve
of the presidential election in March.
On the interbank market, the naira traded $50.15
million, with bulk of the trades executed at the new central
bank rate of 196.95, traders said.
Another trader said the central bank may be trying to gauge
the level at which it can defend the naira, but noted the bank
was running low on ammunitions to do this.
Foreign reserves in Africa's top oil producer
declined to $29 billion as of June 26, the central bank said,
down from $29.6 billion at the end of May and 22.1 percent lower
than a year ago.
Last week the bank, seeking to conserve dollar reserves,
stopped importers from accessing hard currency from the
interbank market, further tightening liquidity and adding to
market jitters.
JP Morgan has warned it may remove Nigeria from its
Government Bond Index by the end of the year unless Africa's
biggest economy restored liquidity to currency markets in a way
that allowed foreign investors tracking the benchmark to
transact with minimal hurdles.
(Additional reporting by Oludare Mayowa in Lagos and Sujata Rao
in London; Editing by David Clarke and James Macharia)