(Adds details, background)
By Chijioke Ohuocha
LAGOS Oct 16 Nigeria's overnight lending rates
and bond yields continued to fall on Friday as excess liquidity
injected into the banking system by the central bank signalled
that Africa's biggest economy may be considering loosening
monetary policy.
The central bank has been injecting cash into the banking
system to stimulate lending and stave off recession, after
Africa's top oil producer suffered a shock as oil prices plunged
to record slow growth in the second quarter.
Banking system liquidity in Africa's biggest economy opened
at over 1 trillion naira credit on Friday, driving down
overnight lending rates to 0.5 percent, traders said. Though
lenders were not willing to trade at the low interbank rates,
traders said.
"Markets will continue to be awash with liquidity (but) this
is not long-term funds for lending until banks know what the
central bank wants to do," one trader said.
The central bank on Thursday repaid open market bills (OMO)
injecting 280 billion naira into the banking system, traders
said, adding that the regulator had not issued fresh bills to
mop up funds in the past three weeks.
Though system liquidity dropped marginally as some lenders
transferred 700 billion naira government revenue to the treasury
single account (TSA) with the central bank on Friday, traders
were expecting 600 billion naira credit over the next two weeks.
Traders said the excess liquidity has spurred renewed buying
from commercial banks and pension funds.
FALLING BOND YIELDS
Last month liquidity dried up as authorities ordered
commercial lenders to move government deposits into a single
account at the central bank, part of an anti-graft drive.
The central bank then lowered cash reserve requirements for
lenders to 25 percent from 31 percent in a bid to loosen
monetary policy but left its benchmark interest rates on hold at
13 percent.
The secured open buy back (OBB) -- the rate at which lenders
can borrow from the interbank market using treasury bills as
collateral -- fell to 0.5 percent on Friday, 12.5 percentage
points below the central bank's benchmark interest rate.
Analysts doubted the excess cash would trickle down to
businesses by way of lending as lenders and pension funds look
to the bond market for yield.
Yield on the 10-year bond fell to 12.90 percent on Friday,
its lowest level since November, down from 13.10 percent on
Thursday driven by excess liquidity, traders said.
The benchmark 2024 bond, which has traded as high as 17.32
percent this year, sold at 13.87 percent at Thursday's primary
auction, traders said.