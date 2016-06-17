(Adds naira level, stock index close, analyst comments)
By Chijioke Ohuocha and Oludare Mayowa
LAGOS, June 17 The Nigerian naira firmed on the
black market on Friday, while stocks posted their biggest weekly
rally in 14 months as domestic funds snapped up shares following
central bank currency reforms designed to attract foreign
investors, traders said.
The central bank has said it will let the market set the
exchange rate freely as of Monday, abandoning a 16-month policy
of pegging the currency at 197 to the dollar, harming investment
and causing the economy to contract.
The naira traded at 355 on the black market on Friday, up
2.8 percent on the day following the central bank's announcement
on the currency reforms.
A Reuters poll found that analysts expect that when the
naira floats freely on Monday it will trade at 275 to 300 per
dollar.
"The success of the new exchange rate regime will ultimately
depend on how effective it is in attracting more foreign
investment and getting pockets of dollars hoarded on the
domestic front back into the market place," said Cobus de Hart,
economist at NKC Economists.
In the non-deliverable forward markets, the one-month
contract, gained 3.45 percent to equal the record
high of 300 naira per dollar hit the previous day.
Stock traders said domestic investors were buying shares at
cheap valuations, hoping that a more liberal currency market and
the recent stock-market rally will draw foreign investors, who
have avoided Nigeria due to the risk of a currency devaluation.
The stock market, which has the second-biggest weighting
after Kuwait on the MSCI frontier market index, climbed for the
third straight day on Friday, to close 2.66 percent higher at
29,247 points. Stocks rose 7.4 percent this week.
But worries over where the naira will start trading on
Monday and how an estimated $4 billion backlog of demand in the
currency market will be cleared, still persist, analysts say.
Bank chiefs and treasurers were meeting central bank
officials on Friday to discuss trading on Monday.
The central bank on Friday sold long-dated treasury bills at
higher yields than in the secondary market to mop up naira
liquidity before the start next week of open market currency
trading, to curb speculation.
It mopped up 205.9 billion naira ($1.03 billion) worth of
one-year bills at a price yielding 15.6 percent, the same level
as inflation, which was running above a six-year high as of May.
Secondary market bills were trading at 10.81 percent on
Friday, traders said.
"Foreign investors will need to be convinced that the new FX
regime is sustainable in the medium-term and will likely also
require higher yields before resuming the purchase of local
debt," said Samir Gadio, head of Africa strategy at Standard
Chartered Bank.
(Additional reporting by Karin Strohecker in London; Writing by
Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Hugh Lawson)