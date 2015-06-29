LAGOS, June 29 Nigeria's currency is trading at 226 naira to the dollar on the parallel market on Monday, down 2.7 percent since new central bank foreign exchange rules designed to conserve dwindling reserves, traders said.

The naira sold for 220 naira to the greenback before the new central bank measures announced on Wednesday restricting importers from sourcing hard currency from the interbank market to buy 41 items including foreign bonds, rice and cement.

Trading on the interbank market, which is pegged around the central bank's rate of 196.90 naira, was at 198.90 naira on Monday. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; editing by David Clarke)