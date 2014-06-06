YENAGOA, Nigeria, June 6 Three Nigerian
newspapers said the army seized parts of their Friday print-runs
and stopped distribution vans across the country, with one
accusing the military of a rare crackdown on the media.
The Ministry of Defence said soldiers had searched a number
of vehicles for unspecified sensitive material that it had heard
was being transported with the newsprint, but insisted it had no
intention of stopping the newspapers themselves.
The Punch, a widely-read daily, reported on its website that
distribution of its edition and other newspapers had been
disrupted at Lagos airport and other hubs in moves "reminiscent
of military dictatorship in the country".
Staff from The Nation and Leadership papers told Reuters
some of their vans had also been halted without explanation.
Nigeria came out of years of military dictatorship in 1999
and is now widely-admired for its outspoken free press, with
columnists and cartoonists regularly lambasting leading figures
including President Goodluck Jonathan himself.
The army has faced particularly harsh criticism for its
handling of a mounting Islamist insurgency in the northeast and
its efforts to free more than 200 schoolgirls abducted by Boko
Haram militants.
Earlier this week the Defence Ministry issued a statement
denying local media reports that some of its senior officers had
been court-martialed on charges of backing the rebels.
Defence headquarters said the newspaper searches "followed
intelligence report indicating movement of materials with grave
security implications across the country using the channel of
newsprint-related consignments," without going into further
details.
The newspapers said on Friday they had been given no
explanation for the stoppages. The Nation's edition led on
suggestions from an unnamed source that the government might be
ready to free detained insurgents in exchange for the adducted
girls.
