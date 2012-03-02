YENAGOA, Nigeria, March 2 A Nigerian militant group based in the oil-producing Niger Delta claimed an attack on a police checkpoint that killed four people on Thursday, its second such claim after it said it blew up an oil pipeline last month.

"The Movement for the Emancipation of the Niger Delta (MEND) confirms that the attack on a Nigerian marine police checkpoint on Thursday March 1, 2012, in Bayelsa state in the Niger Delta ... was carried out by our fighters," the statement from Jomo Gbomo, a spokesman for one of MEND's factions, said.

He also said they were in contact with the group which had kidnapped two people in a pirate attack on a Dutch vessel on Tuesday and were considering taking them in. (Reporting by Tife Owolabi; Writing by Tim Cocks)