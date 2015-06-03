(Adds comment from President Buhari and UK)
ABUJA, June 3 More than 8,000 people have died
while being detained by Nigeria's armed forces during the
campaign against militant Islamist group Boko Haram, Amnesty
International said on Wednesday, allegations the military
denied.
The group said many of the prisoners were executed and
others died due to starvation, overcrowding, torture and denial
of medical assistance.
Boko Haram's six-year insurgency has killed thousands and
left 1.5 million people displaced. The group wants to establish
an Islamic caliphate in the northeast of Africa's biggest
economy and top oil exporter.
Muhammadu Buhari, the new president, has vowed to defeat
Boko Haram and was holding talks on Wednesday with his
counterparts in Niger and Chad on how best to tackle the
insurgency.
The militants controlled a swathe of territory around the
size of Belgium at the start of the year but have lost most of
it in recent months due to the combined efforts of troops from
Nigeria and neighbouring Niger, Chad and Cameroon.
Amnesty said Nigerian troops had rounded up thousands of men
and boys, some as young as nine, in Boko Haram strongholds. Many
of those held were executed or died in custody if their families
were unable to pay a bribe.
More than 1,200 people were extrajudicially executed and
more than 7,000 starved or died of disease in severely
overcrowded cells, Amnesty said.
Many of the people executed were shot dead inside detention
facilities, despite presenting no danger, in violation of
international humanitarian laws, Amnesty said.
"BLACKMAIL"
"These acts, committed in the context of a non-international
armed conflict, constitute war crimes," said Amnesty, adding
that senior military commanders should be investigated for
possible crimes against humanity.
Major General Chris Olukolade said the charity was trying to
"blackmail" the country's armed forces and no allegations had
been proved against individuals the report identified.
"The Nigerian military.... rejects the biased and concocted
report provided by Amnesty International," he said in a
statement.
"The Nigerian military does not encourage or condone abuse
of human rights, neither will any proven case be left
unpunished."
Amnesty's 133-page report was based on about 400 interviews
with sources, including victims, eyewitnesses and members of the
armed forces, as well as videos and photographs.
Presidency spokesman Garba Shehu said Buhari's
administration would study the report and act appropriately.
"The administration will leave no stone unturned to promote
the rule of law...Respect for human rights and adherence to the
rule of law are the life and soul of the democratic system,"
Buhari was quoted as saying in a statement from his spokesman.
The British High Commission in Abuja said it regularly
raises human rights issues with Nigeria but was encouraged by
Buhari's inaugural speech that reforms would be made to improve
the military's behaviour and strengthen sanctions on such
abuses.
