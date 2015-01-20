ABUJA Jan 20 Nigeria has ordered a brigadier
general and 21 other army officers to face a court martial over
alleged sabotage in the war against Islamist militant group Boko
Haram, two military sources said on Tuesday.
The charges were not specified.
Some officers have long been suspected of colluding with
Boko Haram, with President Goodluck Jonathan saying in May that
the Sunni jihadist group had "infiltrated ... the armed forces
and police".
This is the first time senior army officers have been put on
trial for offences relating to the fight against Boko Haram.
The militant group killed an estimated 10,000 people last
year in its battle to revive a medieval caliphate in Nigeria,
Africa's most populous country and its biggest energy producer.
(Reporting By Felix Onuah, Writing by Julia Payne; Editing by
Crispian Balmer)