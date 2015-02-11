Russia will refinance up to $800 mln in Belarus debt - TASS
MOSCOW, April 4 Russia will refinance up to $800 million worth of debt owed by Belarus, news agency TASS quoted a Belarus deputy prime minister as saying on Tuesday.
ABUJA Feb 11 Nigeria's military pledged not to get involved in party politics on Wednesday, after concerns grew about its role in pushing for the country's presidential election to be delayed by six weeks.
Defence spokesman Major-General Chris Olukolade noted "the palpable tension being generated ... with regards to the roles of the Nigerian military in the ongoing political activities and recent developments, especially in relation to electioneering." (Reporting by Tim Cocks; editing by Ralph Boulton)
MOSCOW, April 4 Russia will refinance up to $800 million worth of debt owed by Belarus, news agency TASS quoted a Belarus deputy prime minister as saying on Tuesday.
MANILA, April 4 China and Southeast Asian countries have made progress in talks on a code of conduct for the disputed South China Sea, the Philippine acting foreign minister said on Tuesday.