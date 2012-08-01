UPDATE 9-Oil rises modestly in tight trade, boosted by OPEC hopes
* OPEC may extend or deepen cuts if global supply glut persists
LAGOS Aug 1 Nigerian oil marketer, Mobil said on Wednesday its half-year pretax profit fell 59 percent year-on-year to 1.41 billion naira ($8.78 million), compared with 3.41 billion naira last year.
But revenue at the local unit of ExxonMobil climbed to 42.57 billion naira during the period, compared with 29.13 billion naira a year ago, it said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange.
Mobil shares in Nigeria was trading flat at 118.75 naira at 1124 GMT. ($1 = 160.65 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Chijioke Ohuocha)
SAO PAULO, Feb 16 Brazilian energy and logistics company Cosan SA Indústria e Comércio reported net profit dropped 70.9 percent to 178.3 million reais ($57.8 million) in the quarter that finished in December, compared to a profit of 612.5 million reais a year ago.
CHICAGO, Feb 16 Creditors of Abengoa Bioenergy US Holding, a unit of Spanish renewable energy company Abengoa SA, have reached an agreement over the distribution of asset sale proceeds, removing a key hurdle for the company to exit bankruptcy.