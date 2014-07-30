RPT-AIA Group CEO leaves to take up new role at HSBC
March 12 Hong Kong insurer AIA Group Ltd said its CEO and President Mark Tucker will leave the company to take up the role of non-executive Group Chairman of HSBC Holdings Plc
LAGOS, July 30 Fuel marketer Mobil Nigeria , a local unit of ExxonMobil said on Wednesday its half year to June pre-tax profit more than doubled to 6.15 billion naira ($38.01 million), compared with 2.45 billion naira in the same period of last year.
The local fuel retailer's revenue also climbed to 42.16 billion naira against 38.74 billion naira last year, the company said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange. ($1 = 161.80 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Tim Cocks)
March 12 Hong Kong insurer AIA Group Ltd said its CEO and President Mark Tucker will leave the company to take up the role of non-executive Group Chairman of HSBC Holdings Plc
* HSBC appoints Mark Tucker to succeed Douglas Flint as group chairman
* Mark Tucker to Retire as AIA Group Chief Executive to be succeeded by Ng Keng Hooi from 1 September 2017